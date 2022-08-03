Ulema Council condoles martyrdom of Army officers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Central Ulema Council on Wednesday arranged a condolence ceremony to offer 'Dua-e-Fateha' for the Army officers who embraced 'Shahadat' in helicopter crash incident near Labella.

The ceremony was held at Madrasa Darul Irshad, Millat town in which Chairman Central Ulema Council Pakistan Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi led the 'Dua',whereas Nazim Madrasa Moulana Talha Hamdani, Hafiz Maqbool Ahmed, Moulana Azam Farooq, Moulana Saqib Aziz, Qari Nasir, Moulana Intizar Hussain and others Ulema were present on the occasion.

In their condolence, they said that may Almighty Allah rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.