KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Qaumi Ulema and Mashaikh Council on Thursday decided to organise various programmes on the occasion on this "February 05 - Kashmir Solidarity Day" across Pakistan to express solidarity with people and Kashmir as well as with Muslim population in India to support their stance on India's new Citizenship Law.

The Council made this decision in its 9th meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony, Pir Dr. Noor-ul-haq Qadri here.

The Council decided to organise the programmes in mosques and Maddaris (Religious Seminaries) on this Kashmir Day that is February 05.

After the meeting, Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan, Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman briefed the media persons about the recommendations presented and agreed by the Ulema in the meeting.

He said that the Council has suggested that the provinces should also follow the federal government's step about legislation which has been done pertaining to Islamic education in the university, colleges and school.

The Ulema also agreed that volume-II of the Friday Sermon be prepared and more new topics about training of Ulema for reformation of the society be incorporated in it.

They also agreed that the curriculum committee be provided the material with regard to the topics of Khatme Nabuwwat which have been excluded from the syllabus of schools.

The Council said that recommendations be submitted to the National Curriculum Council to incorporate the topic of Khatme Nabuwwat in the syllabus up to Matriculation.

A meeting of the Qaumi Ulema and Mashaikh Council with the National Curriculum Council be also organised, the participants suggested.

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman also told the media that the meetings of the Ulema of all schools of thought will also be organised with President and Prime Minister to discuss different important matters in the month of February or March.

He added that the Ulema are likely to discuss with the Prime Minister and President the role of Ulema in reformation of the society, preparation of the training programme on sermons on important occasion like "Eid" for the Ulema.

The role of Ulema to resolve environmental issues and matters related to health of mother and neonates, implementation on laws on traffic and other important issues would also be discussed in the meetings, Mufti Muneeb said.

The Council agreed to constitute a panel of Ulema of all schools of thought for Ramazan Transmission, which would be considered by the Steering Committee.

The Council recommended that the appropriate action be taken against the provocative sermons or which are based on hatred.

They also said that the hitches in the registration of mosques and opening of accounts be also removed and the valid and legal problems be highlighted in writing so as to address it in a proper manner.

The Ulema also agreed to cooperate and play their positive role to create awareness about importance of polio vaccine and plantation.

The Qaumi Ulema and Mashaikh Council also condemned the prolonged lockdown and atrocities by the Indian armed forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Pir Noor ul haq Qadri said that his Ministry is trying to hold meetings with the prominent Ulema of all over Pakistan to take them onboard on various important issues.

Speaking about meeting of Qaumi Ulema and Mashaikh Council, he said that the Ulema from all the provinces and Gilgit Baltistan have attended today's meeting and presented their point of views.

They have made deliberations on important issues being confronted to the country at the moment for which Ulema can play effective role.

He said that the ulema can also play role in legislation and implementation of existing laws about women's rights to inheritance in the property.

The Ulema can also play an effective role to support the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan about clean and greenPakistan, he added.