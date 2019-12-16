UrduPoint.com
Ulema Council Pays Tribute To APS Peshawar Martyrs

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 05:00 PM

Ulema Council pays tribute to APS Peshawar martyrs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) ::Chairman Central Ulema Council Pakistan Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi has said that martyrs of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar will be remembered forever.

Addressing a ceremony held to pay tribute to the APS martyrs here on Monday, he said that Pak armed forces, law-enforcement agencies and the police department sacrificed a lot in the war against terrorism.

Expressing solidarity with families of the APS Peshawar, Qasmi said that sacrifices of APS martyrs had been written in the history. He said that anti-state elements tried to discourage nation as well as the institutions of national security by attacking at the school but they failed in their designs.

Special 'Dua' was offered for the departed souls of APS Peshawar.

