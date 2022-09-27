Ulema Council to celebrate Rabiul Awal with religious zeal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Central Ulema Council Pakistan will celebrate Rabi-ul-Awal as the month of Rehmatallil Alameen.

In this connection, Paigham-e-Rehmatallil Alameen conferences will be held during the month at all the four provinces including Azad Kashmir.

In a press release issued here Tuesday, Chairman Central Ulema Council Pakistan Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi said that all programs had been finalized in this regard.

The speech and Naat competitions among boys and girls students at school and college level will be organized. The shields will be distributed among students showing outstanding performance.

Seerat-e-Tayyaba, assaulting the women and eradication of narcotics will be hard hit topics during the month.