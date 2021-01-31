Ulema Council to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day Feb 5

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The Ulema Council Pakistan will observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, 2021.

This was stated by UCP Central Chairman Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi here on Sunday. He said that the UCP would organise conferences, seminars and rallies in all provinces at district level to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

He said that special prayers would be offered for the independence of Kashmir in Juma sermons. He said that the entire nation was united to express solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir.

He said that Indian government should shun oppression in Kashmir, as its atrocities could not stop Kashmiris from their right to self-determination for long.