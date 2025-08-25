Ulema Council To Observe Rabi-ul-Awwal As Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Month: Zahid Qasmi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 11:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Chairman Ulema Council and Secretary General International Khatm-e-Nubuwwat Movement Pakistan Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi has said that Ulema Council will observe Rabi-ul-Awwal as Rahmatul-lil-Alameen month.
He said that Ulema Council would arrange conferences and seminars on the theme Message of “Rahmatul-lil-Alameen and Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) across the country.
These gatherings would be addressed by central and provincial leaders of the council to highlight the universal message of peace, compassion, and guidance contained in the life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), he added.
He said that purpose of these programs is to enlighten the younger generation with Islamic teachings and the noble Seerat of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).
He said that the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) was sent as a mercy for the entire universe and by following his exemplary life, the society can be transformed into a model of peace and harmony.
He urged the Muslims to draw guidance from Islamic principles, counter extremist elements misusing the name of islam and uphold the true message of peace, safety and love.
He said that the Seerat of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is a beacon of light for all humanity and adopting it is essential for eliminating social evils.
He said that love for the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and following his teachings are integral to faith while young people must study his life deeply to build strong character and knowledge. He said that Islam advocates learning, noble conduct and peaceful coexistence.
He appealed to all schools of thought to promote unity, harmony and brotherhood so that Rabi-ul-Awwal could also be observed in a peaceful manner as Ashura Muharram-ul-Haram observed.
