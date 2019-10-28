Ulema declares JUI-F march unrealistic

(@FahadShabbir)

Religious scholars of different circles have criticized the Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI-F)Azadi March and termed it absurd and unrealistic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Religious scholars of different circles have criticized the Jamiat Ulema islam (JUI-F) Azadi March and termed it absurd and unrealistic.

Custodian of Eidgah Sharif Peer Naqeeb U Rehman while speaking at a conference at Rawalpindi Arts Council, said that under the prevailing situation, the country cannot afford such agitation and religious scholars would never support any extra-constitutional act. He urged the government to tackle the Azadi Marche sensibly.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Chiragh u Din Shah said that as the nation was in a state of war, there is need to create harmony and brotherhood among people of the country.

He said that in civilized societies, it never happened that a few thousand people carry out march and ask for resignation from an elected Prime Minister. He said democratic government must give time to resolve the confronting issues including Kashmir, unemployment, poverty and others.

Maulana Izhar Bukhari and others also spoke on the occasion.