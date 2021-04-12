Ulema delegation calls on CM Punjab

A delegation of Ulema and religious scholars led by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Monday called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :A delegation of Ulema and religious scholars led by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Monday called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Punjab Minister for Auqaf Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah and Pir Jalil Ahmad Sharaqpuri, Secretaries of Auqaf, Information departments and others were also present.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister urged the Ulema to sensitise the people about the importance of wearing face masks as people could remain safe from coronavirus by observing necessary precautions. He said that saving human lives was a noble cause and the Ulema should educate the people about the importance of vaccination and following anti-corona Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Usman Buzdar said that the five-time prayers and Namaz-e-Taraweeh should be held according to anti-corona SOPs in mosques, adding that the health system was burdened due to the corona onslaught but implementation at the public level was not satisfactory.

The CM reiterated that honour and respect of Ulema would be fully ensured as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had always given preference to maintaining the best relations with Ulema.

He ensured the feasible suggestions and recommendations of the Ulema and religious scholars would be given a patient hearing.

To a question, the CM added that edibles would be provided at subsidised rates in the holy month of Ramazan.

Federal Minister Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that a committee of Ulema would be soon notified at the federal level while Auqaf Minister assured that the Punjab government would settle matters with the Ulema with mutual consideration.