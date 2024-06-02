Open Menu

Ulema Delegation Calls On Governor, Extends Congratulations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Ulema delegation calls on governor, extends congratulations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) A delegation of Ulema led by Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, head of the Islamic Democratic Party of Pakistan and Ameer of the Central Jamaat Ahl Hadith Pakistan, met with Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at Governor House here on Sunday.

On this occasion, the Pakistan Peoples' Party Additional Secretary General and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Special Spokesman Zulfiqar Ali Badar were also present.

The delegation comprised Professor Fayaz Ahmad Salafi, Maulana Shoaib Ahmad Qasmi, Mian Muhammad Asghar, Maulana Abdul Sattar Niazi, Maulana Ziaur Rahman Farooqui, Hafiz Muhammad Shahid Faisalabadi and Mian Ehsan Elahi.

Allama Zubair Ahmed Zaheer congratulated Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on assuming the office of Governor of Punjab.

He said that Peoples' Party has rendered historic and unprecedented services for the poor people.

Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer said “We will fully support the Pakistan Peoples' Party at all levels to get the country out of all crises.”

Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan while acknowledging the political, religious, and national contributions of Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer and his party, praised their efforts in promoting inter-faith unity, ensuring the stability of Pakistan, and strengthening national security. He expressed deep appreciation for their dedicated service to these vital causes.

