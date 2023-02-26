Ulema delegation calls on RPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :A delegation of Central Ulema Council Pakistan called on Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, here on Sunday.

The delegation was headed by Chairman Central Ulema Council Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi.

The RPO urged the delegation members to play their role in curbing the hate material on the social media. He said that the role of ulema was vital in maintaining law and order in the country and they should use their platform for establishing peace in the country.

Qasmi assured the senior police officer of extending all-out coordination to the divisional administration.

He said that the Central Ulema Council Pakistan was making efforts for establishing peace in the country by highlighting the message of brotherhood and tranquility from 'Mimbar and Mihrab' (pulpit). He said that the Ulema Council was also playing its role to discourage terrorism in the country.

The delegation comprised of Maulana Hafeez-ur-Rehman Kashmiri, Hafiz Maqbool Ahmed, Maulana Azam Farooq and others.