Ulema Delegation Discusses Muharram Security With IGP Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Ulema delegation discusses Muharram security with IGP Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :A delegation comprising Shia ulema met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir at the Central Police Office here on Monday and discussed with him Muharram security arrangements.

The IGP assured the delegation that the police force, equipped with modern technology, would utilise all available resources for maintaining law and order, protection of Majalis, processions and Imambargahs during the holy month of Muharram.

The IGP said that protection of mourners was top priority of the police. He said that police force, under the supervision of RPOs, DPOs is alert round-the-clock for providing security to 36,464 Majalis and 9,127 processions during Muharram.

He nominated DIG Operations Punjab Sohail Sukhera as a focal person for close coordination with Shia community in the province.

He also directed him to keep close contact with the Shia notables in all districts of the province and ensure timely steps in case of emergency or any problem.

The ulema expressed satisfaction over collective security arrangements made by the Punjab Police for Muharram processions and Majalis.

Punjab head of Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen Allama Abdul Khaliq Asdi, Allama Syed Hassan Raza Hamdani, Chairman Azadari Cell Syed Khurram Naqvi, former chairman Imamia Organisation Pakistan Afsar Hussain Khan, Maulana Muhammad Khan, Syed Husnain Jafar Zaidi, Syed Hassan Kazmi and Rai Nasir were present in the meeting.

