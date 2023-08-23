Open Menu

Ulema Delegation Visits Jaranwala, Condemns Vandalism Of Churches

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Ulema delegation visits Jaranwala, condemns vandalism of Churches

A delegation of Ulema on Wednesday visited tehsil Jaranwala and condemned the vandalism of Churches as well as Christians' homes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :A delegation of Ulema on Wednesday visited tehsil Jaranwala and condemned the vandalism of Churches as well as Christians' homes.

The delegation included Central Secretary General Jamiat Ulema islam Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Maulana Owais Noorani, Senator Hafiz Abdul Kareem, Maulana Amjad Khan, Maulana Abu Tarab, Hafiz Naseer Ahmad Ahrar and others.

Central Secretary General Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri while expressing solidarity with the Christian community condemned the attack on churches and homes of Christian community.

He said that the tragedy would be investigated transparently and the elements involved in this act would be punished.

He said, "As a nation, we would have to think how to control such incidents."

