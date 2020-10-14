UrduPoint.com
Ulema demands arrest of Maulana Adil

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Mutihida Sunni Council Wednesday demanded the immediate arrest of those involved in target killing of eminent religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan of Jamia Farooqia in Karachi.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the Ulemas including Maulana Qazi Abdul Rasheed,Maulana Zahoor Alvi,Maulana Ashraf Ali,Maulana Masood U Rehman Usmani and others termed the killing of Maulana Adil an attempt to destabilize religious harmony in the country.

They said that Maulana Adil was an ambassador of islam in the world who carried flag of peace and harmony and demanded of the authorities to arrest the culprits and give exemplary punishment to them.

It is to be noted that Maulana Dr. Adi Khan and his driver were gunned down by unidentified armed men on October 10 in Karachi.

