Ulema Evolve Consensus On SOPs Regarding Muharram Processions

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 09:46 AM

Ulema evolve consensus on SOPs regarding Muharram processions

The officials say only licensed and traditional processions will be allowed and wearing of masks and use of hand sanitizers will be mandatory.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2020) Religious scholars of various schools of thought and government evolved consensus on standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of COVID-19 during Muharram-ul-Haram processions and gatherings.

The consensus was reached in a consultative meeting, chaired by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri in Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to the SOPs, only licensed and traditional processions will be allowed and wearing of masks and use of hand sanitizers will be mandatory.

Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri told the Ulema present in the meeting that the enemies are busy fanning sectarian bigotry in country to cause unrest and urged them to frustrate the designs of such elements.

The Federal government has asked the provincial governments to hold such meetings at their respective provincial capitals for ensuring congenial atmosphere during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

