Ulema Express Satisfaction Over Govt Steps For Prevention Of Coronavirus

Sun 15th March 2020 | 07:00 PM

Ulema express satisfaction over govt steps for prevention of Coronavirus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The leaders of Jamiat Mashaikh Pakistan and Khatib of Qadamgah mosque here Sunday expressed satisfaction over steps taken by the Government regarding prevention of Coronavirus in the country.

He urged upon people to adopt precautionary measures suggested by health ministry to curb deadly virus to spread in the society.

While addressing a press conference here at local press club, the leaders of Jamiat Mashaikh Pakistan Alhaj Gulshan Illahi Qadri, Muharamuddin Qadri, Dr. Nazim Arain and others said Federal as well as Sindh government had adopted best possible measures for preventing coronavirus to spread in the country.

Meanwhile, addressing a separate press conference, Khatib of Qadamgah Mosque Moulana Haider Abass, Molana Gul Hassan Murtazavi and others said federal as well as provincial government and Pakistan Army had adopted best preventive measures to cope with coronavirus threat.

They also called upon people to follow government's health advisories by keeping themselves away from each other as a precaution so that they could be prevented from being infected with dangerous coronavirus.

They also called upon municipal authorities to launch cleanliness campaign to provide clean environment to the citizens of Hyderabad so that corona virus threat could be avoided by adopting precautionary measures as suggested by health specialists.

The religious leaders and Mashaikh assured the government that they would cooperate with the government functionaries in implementing health advisories.

