Ulema Express Solidarity With Pakistan Armed Forces At Qoumi Yakjahti Conference
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 09:42 PM
A National Unity Conference (Qoumi Yakjahti Conference) was held in Bahawalpur under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan and Khateeb and Imam of Badshahi Masjid, Lahore
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A National Unity Conference (Qoumi Yakjahti Conference) was held in Bahawalpur under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan and Khateeb and Imam of Badshahi Masjid, Lahore.
The conference brought together prominent government officials, religious scholars, and peace committee representatives from across the region to promote national cohesion, interfaith harmony, and collective resolve against extremism.
Notable attendees included Commissioner Bahawalpur Musarrat Jabeen, RPO Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq, DPO Hasan Iqbal, as well as high-ranking officials from Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan, including Deputy Commissioners Zulfiqar Ali Bhoun and Khurram Pervez, and DPOs Hafiz Kamran Asghar and Irfan Ali Sumon.
A broad spectrum of religious leaders from various schools of thought also participated, including Qazi Abdul Ghaffar Qadri, Allama Arshad Abidi, Mufti Fateh Muhammad Rashidi, Maulana Masood Qasim Qasmi, Maulana Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Nadeem, Mufti Abdul Latif, Maulana Atiqullah Bahlavi, Mufti Riaz Ahmad Qureshi, and others. Representatives from divisional, district, and tehsil-level peace committees were also present.
In his keynote address, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, known as an Ambassador of Peace, stated that Pakistan is a divine blessing, founded in the name of islam and the Kalma Tayyaba. He called on religious scholars to use their influence from the pulpit and altar to promote peace, unity, and religious harmony across the country.
He stressed the critical role of religious leaders as guardians of national integrity, stating, “The eradication of terrorism, extremism, and sectarian violence, as well as respect for humanity, are collective responsibilities.” He highlighted the importance of promoting the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative — a national narrative and religious decree (fatwa) that denounces terrorism, suicide attacks, and sectarianism as haram (forbidden).
“This message should echo in every home,” he added.
Maulana Azad also issued a strong warning to India, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to refrain from provocative rhetoric against Pakistan. “India must remember that Pakistan is a nuclear power. Any aggression will be met with full force,” he said. He described the recent Pahalgam incident as a fabrication by the Indian government, labeling it a tactic to malign Pakistan. He also condemned India’s consistent violations of international laws, including breaches of the Indus Waters Treaty, and accused the Modi administration of promoting anti-minority agendas and hostility toward Pakistan.
Praising Pakistan’s leadership, Maulana Azad commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir for their roles in ensuring national stability and security. “The nation stands united behind its armed forces and security institutions,” he said, saluting the martyrs whose sacrifices have safeguarded Pakistan’s peace and sovereignty.
He endorsed the prime minister’s call for an international investigation into the Pahalgam attack, asserting that it has unsettled Indian authorities. Decisions made by the National Security Committee reflect the voice of the entire nation, he noted.
Expressing solidarity with oppressed Muslims, Maulana Azad condemned Israeli aggression in Palestine and Gaza, urging all Islamic nations to take decisive action to halt the humanitarian crisis. “The Muslim Ummah stands firmly with the people of Palestine,” he stated.
Finally, Maulana Azad extended his gratitude to the Punjab Government and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for their tireless efforts in promoting peace, women's rights, education, healthcare, and development across the province. He also thanked all contributors for their support in successfully organizing the National Unity Conference.
Recent Stories
Hult Prize 2025 National Competition begins at KMU
Traders express solidarity with Pak Army
Ambassador Tirmizi highlights Pakistan’s Vision for Economic Integration
Is the tradition of bedtime stories fading away?
Pakistan will not be intimidated by Indian threats: Abdul Jabbar Khan
President honours sacrifices by journalists reporting in conflict zones on Press ..
Khairpur District Coordination Committee meeting held
A festival for every child, Inside the inclusive, multilingual, multisensory wor ..
Fake vs real: UAE’s school goers delve into the ethics of influencer marketing ..
UAEBBY Forms New Advisory Board Featuring Leading Emirati Women Creatives to Sup ..
PSL 2025 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Governor Kundi condoles to Senator Faisal Sabzwari's mother's demise
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hult Prize 2025 National Competition begins at KMU1 minute ago
-
Traders express solidarity with Pak Army1 minute ago
-
Pakistan will not be intimidated by Indian threats: Abdul Jabbar Khan4 minutes ago
-
President honours sacrifices by journalists reporting in conflict zones on Press Freedom Day4 minutes ago
-
Khairpur District Coordination Committee meeting held4 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condoles to Senator Faisal Sabzwari's mother's demise7 minutes ago
-
Aga Khan University marks World Immunisation week7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan National Day Celebrated with Traditional Fervour in Dubai35 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal Visits Department of Government Enablement, Abu Dhabi35 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Meets Pakistan Business Council D ..35 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt announces launch of "Youth Citizen Journalism" and "Youth Emerging Star Program"22 minutes ago
-
NICVD offers free Life-Saving Heart surgeries to Pakistani siblings referred back from India10 minutes ago