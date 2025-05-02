Ulema express solidarity with Pakistan Armed Forces at Qoumi Yakjahti Conference

A National Unity Conference (Qoumi Yakjahti Conference) was held in Bahawalpur under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan and Khateeb and Imam of Badshahi Masjid, Lahore

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A National Unity Conference (Qoumi Yakjahti Conference) was held in Bahawalpur under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan and Khateeb and Imam of Badshahi Masjid, Lahore.

The conference brought together prominent government officials, religious scholars, and peace committee representatives from across the region to promote national cohesion, interfaith harmony, and collective resolve against extremism.

Notable attendees included Commissioner Bahawalpur Musarrat Jabeen, RPO Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq, DPO Hasan Iqbal, as well as high-ranking officials from Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan, including Deputy Commissioners Zulfiqar Ali Bhoun and Khurram Pervez, and DPOs Hafiz Kamran Asghar and Irfan Ali Sumon.

A broad spectrum of religious leaders from various schools of thought also participated, including Qazi Abdul Ghaffar Qadri, Allama Arshad Abidi, Mufti Fateh Muhammad Rashidi, Maulana Masood Qasim Qasmi, Maulana Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Nadeem, Mufti Abdul Latif, Maulana Atiqullah Bahlavi, Mufti Riaz Ahmad Qureshi, and others. Representatives from divisional, district, and tehsil-level peace committees were also present.

In his keynote address, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, known as an Ambassador of Peace, stated that Pakistan is a divine blessing, founded in the name of islam and the Kalma Tayyaba. He called on religious scholars to use their influence from the pulpit and altar to promote peace, unity, and religious harmony across the country.

He stressed the critical role of religious leaders as guardians of national integrity, stating, “The eradication of terrorism, extremism, and sectarian violence, as well as respect for humanity, are collective responsibilities.” He highlighted the importance of promoting the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative — a national narrative and religious decree (fatwa) that denounces terrorism, suicide attacks, and sectarianism as haram (forbidden).

“This message should echo in every home,” he added.

Maulana Azad also issued a strong warning to India, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to refrain from provocative rhetoric against Pakistan. “India must remember that Pakistan is a nuclear power. Any aggression will be met with full force,” he said. He described the recent Pahalgam incident as a fabrication by the Indian government, labeling it a tactic to malign Pakistan. He also condemned India’s consistent violations of international laws, including breaches of the Indus Waters Treaty, and accused the Modi administration of promoting anti-minority agendas and hostility toward Pakistan.

Praising Pakistan’s leadership, Maulana Azad commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir for their roles in ensuring national stability and security. “The nation stands united behind its armed forces and security institutions,” he said, saluting the martyrs whose sacrifices have safeguarded Pakistan’s peace and sovereignty.

He endorsed the prime minister’s call for an international investigation into the Pahalgam attack, asserting that it has unsettled Indian authorities. Decisions made by the National Security Committee reflect the voice of the entire nation, he noted.

Expressing solidarity with oppressed Muslims, Maulana Azad condemned Israeli aggression in Palestine and Gaza, urging all Islamic nations to take decisive action to halt the humanitarian crisis. “The Muslim Ummah stands firmly with the people of Palestine,” he stated.

Finally, Maulana Azad extended his gratitude to the Punjab Government and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for their tireless efforts in promoting peace, women's rights, education, healthcare, and development across the province. He also thanked all contributors for their support in successfully organizing the National Unity Conference.