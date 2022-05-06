UrduPoint.com

Ulema For Action Against Miscreants For Violating Sanctity Of Masjid-e-Nabvi

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Ulema for action against miscreants for violating sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi

Ulema and Mashaikh hailing from all schools of thought on Friday urged to take action against the miscreants for violating the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Ulema and Mashaikh hailing from all schools of thought on Friday urged to take action against the miscreants for violating the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi.

Addressing people during the Friday's sermons, they said those who desecrated the Prophet's Mosque had tarnished the image of Pakistan across the globe.

Regarding former Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari's letter written to the United Nations special rapporteurs against the misuse of blasphemy law, the Ulema and Mashaikh said if the blasphemy law was misused at any place, then there were courts and national institutions to sort out the issue.

They said Shireen Mazari's letter would strengthen anti-blasphemy and anti-religion forces across the world. Pakistan Thehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan should ask her to withdraw the letter in the larger national interest, they appealed.

They said the unruly mob violated the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi with a systematic planning which had not happened in 100 years of history.

Ulema and Mashaikh said the nation expected Imran Khan and the PTI to openly condemn the disgraceful incident.

They said political differences should not lead to the extent of revenge and hatred. It was unfortunate that the sanctities were being targeted under the guise of political differences as a malicious campaign was being launched against the Pakistan Army, they added.

They said nobody would be allowed to misuse the blasphemy law in the country and welcomed the steps taken by the prime minister in that regard.

The Ulema and Mashaikh included Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Maulana Dr Abu Bakar Siddique (Islamabad), Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid (Multan), Qazi Matiullah Saeedi (Gujrat), Maulana Asadullah Farooq (Lahore), Maulana Asad Zakaria (Karachi), Maulana Haq Nawaz Khalid, Maulana Obaidullah Gormani, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan (Faisalabad), Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Hanif Usmani (Sahiwal), Pir Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Muhammad Asghar Khosa (Dera Ghazi Khan), Maulana Noman Hashir, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan (Rawalpindi), Maulana Abu Bakar Sabri, (Islamabad), Maulana Anwar ul Haq Mujahid, Shabbir Yusuf Gujjar, Maulana Abdul Malik Asif (Multan), Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Abdul Hakim Athar, Maulana Islamuddin, Qari Muhammad Aslam Qadri, Qari Shamsul Haq (Lahore), Maulana Hassan Ahmad Hussaini (Daska), Maulana Muhammad Khurshid Nomani (Bahawalnagar), Maulana Abdullah Haqqani, Maulana Abdullah Rashidi (Kasur), Mian Rashid Munir (Sialkot), Maulana Asim Shad, Maulana Abdul Waheed Farooqi (Narwal), Maulana Abu Bakar Hamza (Chakwal), Maulana Habib-ur-Rehman Abid, Maulana Tayyab Gormani, Maulana Izhar-ul-Haq Khalid, Sahibzada Hamza Tahir-ul-Hassan (Faisalabad), Maulana Saadullah Ludhianvi (Toba Tek Singh), Maulana Anis-ur-Rehman Baloch (Gojra), Maulana Abdul Rasheed (Hafizabad), Mufti Muhammad Omar Farooq (Khanewal), Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Shah Hijazi (Lodhran), Maulana Tanveer Ahmed (Bahawalpur), Maulana Mohammad Ahmed Maki, Maulana Mohammad Ashfaq Potafi (Muzaffargarh), Maulana Kaleemullah Muawiyah (Nankana), Maulana Aziz-ur-Rehman Muawiyah (Tala Gang), Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi (Rajanpur), Maulana Saadullah Shafiq (Rahim Yar Khan), Maulana Hussain Ahmad Darkhasti (Karachi), Maulana Yasir Alvi (Marine), Qari Abdul Rauf, Maulana Matlool Mahar (Bahawalnagar), Hafiz Muhammad Talha Farooqi (Vehari), Maulana Zubair Khatana (Gujranwala), Maulana Aqeel Zubair (Sargodha), Qari Aziz-ur-Rehman (Layyah), Maulana Atif Iqbal (Kamalia) and others.

