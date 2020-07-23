UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ulema For Distributing Additional Funds For Supererogatory Sacrifice Among COVID-19 Lockdown Victims

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 06:46 PM

Ulema for distributing additional funds for supererogatory sacrifice among COVID-19 lockdown victims

Ulema and Mashaikh Thursday asked the people to offer only one obligatory sacrifice and distribute the amount reserved for supererogatory sacrifice (Nafli Qurbani) among the deserving persons facing economic crunch owing to COVID-19 lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Ulema and Mashaikh Thursday asked the people to offer only one obligatory sacrifice and distribute the amount reserved for supererogatory sacrifice (Nafli Qurbani) among the deserving persons facing economic crunch owing to COVID-19 lockdown.

Talking to media, a group of Ulema (religious scholars) led by Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said only compulsory sacrifice of an animal should be offered following the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

They said the online purchase of animal from registered vendors should be preferred. Faithful should opt for a share in a cow instead of sacrificing the goat.

"The philanthropists should donate generously to the needy persons during the Eid days to please the Allah Almighty," they said.

They urged the people to seek forgiveness from the Allah Almighty in the first ten days of the holy month of Zil Hajj.

Ulema also appealed the people to observe special measures to ensure cleanliness in their surroundings during the Eidul Azha days.

They said local administrations were in complete coordination with Ulema and religious scholars and mosques and seminaries managements would not face any difficulty in collection of hides of sacrificial animals.

Responding to a query, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said all the religious scholars were united and any conspirator would not be allowed to make anarchy and chaos on the sectarian grounds in the country.

He said 'Tahafuz Bunyad islam Bill' approved from Punjab Assembly was a positive step adding that thegovernment and all opposition parties in the National Assembly should legislate to sentence 20 years' imprisonment for elements making blasphemy of holy places of Islam.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Hajj Blasphemy Media All From Share Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Three held for involvement in house robberies

4 minutes ago

FIH steps back in time to look at Tokyo 1964 Olymp ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Diplomat Says Seizure of Palestinian Lands ..

4 minutes ago

Iran Faced Massive Foreign-Backed Cyberattacks in ..

4 minutes ago

UAE returns 73 citizens and companions safely to t ..

35 minutes ago

UNGA president due in Pakistan on Monday

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.