UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ulema From All Schools Of Thought To Jointly Perform Eid Prayers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:25 PM

Ulema from all schools of thought to jointly perform Eid prayers

Deputy commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen said on Thursday that a big Eid prayer gathering has been planned at the postgraduate college hockey ground where people and Ulema from all schools of thought would participate to strengthen harmony and tolerance among the people on first Eid day

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen said on Thursday that a big Eid prayer gathering has been planned at the postgraduate college hockey ground where people and Ulema from all schools of thought would participate to strengthen harmony and tolerance among the people on first Eid day.

Joint Eid prayers gathering, to be held at 6:15 am Saturday morning, would symbolise unity and solidarity among the people.

Moreover, slaughter houses in the district would also provide services of joint sacrifice to the people in accordance with SOPs meant for prevention of novel coronavirus infection.

People can bring their sacrificial animals to any of the nine centres allocated for the purpose and avail services for only Rs 7000 in case of big animals and Rs 1300 for small animals, DC said.

Related Topics

Hockey Prayer All From Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir joins Pakistan squad in England

2 minutes ago

Male lion died after death of lioness in Islamabad ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

16 minutes ago

National Ambulance raises emergency preparedness f ..

16 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy tests positive for Coronavirus

17 minutes ago

May Allah protect humanity from pandemic, calamity ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.