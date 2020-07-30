Ulema from all schools of thought to jointly perform Eid prayers

Deputy commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen said on Thursday that a big Eid prayer gathering has been planned at the postgraduate college hockey ground where people and Ulema from all schools of thought would participate to strengthen harmony and tolerance among the people on first Eid day

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen said on Thursday that a big Eid prayer gathering has been planned at the postgraduate college hockey ground where people and Ulema from all schools of thought would participate to strengthen harmony and tolerance among the people on first Eid day.

Joint Eid prayers gathering, to be held at 6:15 am Saturday morning, would symbolise unity and solidarity among the people.

Moreover, slaughter houses in the district would also provide services of joint sacrifice to the people in accordance with SOPs meant for prevention of novel coronavirus infection.

People can bring their sacrificial animals to any of the nine centres allocated for the purpose and avail services for only Rs 7000 in case of big animals and Rs 1300 for small animals, DC said.