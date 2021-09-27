UrduPoint.com

Ulema Have Special Role In Societal Reforms: Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 11:56 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the government, teachers and Ulema (religious scholars) will have to join hands to check growing sexual crimes in the society

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the government, teachers and Ulema (religious scholars) will have to join hands to check growing sexual crimes in the society.

"Ulema have special role in societal reform," Imran Kham said while talking to a delegation of Ulema which called on him here.

Federal Ministers Ali Haider Zaidi, Asad Umar, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly and provincial leadership of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) were present in the meeting.

The Ulema appreciated the Prime Minister for highlighting and taking measures regarding Namoos-e-Risalat (sanctity of the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him), Islamophobia, Khatam-e-Nabuwat (finality of the Prophethood) and the unity of Islamic Ummah.

They also endorsed and assured complete support to the Prime Minister's vision of Riasat-e-Madina.

