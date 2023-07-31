Open Menu

Ulema Mashaikh Aman Committee Condemns Bajour Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Ulema Mashaikh Aman Committee condemns Bajour attack

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Muttahida Ulema Mashaikh Aman Committee condemned the incident of the martyrdom of 44 workers with hundreds of injured people in a convention of JUI-F in Bajaur.

In a statement issued here Monday, they demanded of taking strict action against enemies of the peace roaming freely in the country.

They demanded the perpetrators of terrorism be punished severely.

The statement was issued with the signatures of its central chairman Maulana Abdul Mabood Azad, Abdul Ghani Saqib, Ameer Hasan Shah, Ghanseer Abbas, Abu Huraira. Ghulam Ali Bukhari. Akhtar Hussain Bukhari. Aamir Saleem Sheikh, Javed Akhtar Malik, Mehr Ahmad Saeed, Zafar Kausar Chishti, Ali Haider Zaidi, Tariq Sharif, Mehr Sajjad Ahmad Sial Golri and Ali Raza Zaidi.

They appealed to the government to declare the bloody incident a 'national tragedy' by making all-out effort to arrest the criminals involved in the heinous action.

