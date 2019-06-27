Ulema, Mashaikh could play vital role in further strengthening Pak-Saudi relations

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Ulema and Mashaikh could play vital role in further strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as such efforts could help resolving issues of Muslim Ummah, said a joint declaration issued here at a Seminar titled 'Pak, Saudi Relations and our Responsibilities'.

The Seminar was organized by Chairman Pakistan Quomi Tehreek and Chairman Mashaikh and Ulema Council Sahibzada Hazrat Sultan Fiyyaz ul Hassan Qadri. The declaration said Pakistan Saudi Arabia was enjoying cordial relations. Pakistani nation would defend the sacred land of Saudi Arabia in case of any threat.

The declaration said Saudi Arabia had helped Pakistan unconditionally whenever the country faces economic crunch.

They lauded Saudi recent help extended to Pakistan to cope with economic crunch.

The declaration welcomed the inclusion of Saudi Arabia in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), adding this would increase the importance of CPEC.

Speaking in the Seminar, the speakers said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were time tested brotherly countries and Pakistanis would never hesitate in defending the holy land if need arises.

Major Shahid Zaman said as many as 90 percent people offer prayers in Saudi Arabia and crime ratio was among the lowest in Saudi Arabia.Prominent journalist Khushnood Ali Khan asked Arab countries to improve their relations with Iran.