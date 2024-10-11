Open Menu

Ulema, Mashaikh Of Kohat Division Pledge Support To Pakistan Army

October 11, 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Ulema & Mashaikh, and Madrassah students from Kohat Division visited Kohat Garrison, where they expressed their solidarity with the Pakistan Army in efforts to maintain peace and eliminate the threat of Khawarij.

During the visit, the group paid tribute to the Pakistan Army and security forces for their sacrifices in safeguarding the nation.

The participants unanimously pledged to cooperate with the relevant authorities in preventing the spread of Khawarj ideology and other disruptive elements that threaten peace and stability in the region.

Major General Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Kohat, served as the chief guest at the event.

He held detailed discussions with the attendees and commended the scholars for their vital role in promoting lasting peace in the region.

The religious leaders also expressed their appreciation for the Pakistan Army's efforts in advancing education, particularly the education of girls, as well as healthcare initiatives in the area.

