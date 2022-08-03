Ulema, Mashaikh pay tribute to Chief Minister Punjab

The Ulema and Mashaikh on Wednesday paid tribute to an important initiative of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for making the oath of the Finality of Prophethood (PBUH) mandatory in the marriage certificate

They paid tribute during the meeting of the Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee Punjab here.

They said that this history making initiative would always be remembered and termed Parvez Elahi the 'Mujahid Chief Minister'. "You first took an exemplary step by establishing the Quran and Seerat academy and now another historic step has been taken", they added.