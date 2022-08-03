UrduPoint.com

Ulema, Mashaikh Pay Tribute To Chief Minister Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Ulema, Mashaikh pay tribute to Chief Minister Punjab

The Ulema and Mashaikh on Wednesday paid tribute to an important initiative of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for making the oath of the Finality of Prophethood (PBUH) mandatory in the marriage certificate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Ulema and Mashaikh on Wednesday paid tribute to an important initiative of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for making the oath of the Finality of Prophethood (PBUH) mandatory in the marriage certificate.

They paid tribute during the meeting of the Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee Punjab here.

They said that this history making initiative would always be remembered and termed Parvez Elahi the 'Mujahid Chief Minister'. "You first took an exemplary step by establishing the Quran and Seerat academy and now another historic step has been taken", they added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Marriage

Recent Stories

US envoy heading to Vienna to resume Iran nuclear ..

US envoy heading to Vienna to resume Iran nuclear talks

49 seconds ago
 CDA-DWP approves Margalla Hills Sanctuary Park

CDA-DWP approves Margalla Hills Sanctuary Park

51 seconds ago
 Funeral prayers of cops martyred in hand grenade b ..

Funeral prayers of cops martyred in hand grenade blast offered

52 seconds ago
 KP police to observe Police Martyrs' Day on Aug 4

KP police to observe Police Martyrs' Day on Aug 4

54 seconds ago
 Police ensuring foolproof security for Muharram

Police ensuring foolproof security for Muharram

5 minutes ago
 EU's ambassador to Pakistan calls on Minister Riaz ..

EU's ambassador to Pakistan calls on Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.