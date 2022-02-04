UrduPoint.com

Ulema, Mashaikh Should Unite Under Umbrella Of Paigham-e-Pakistan To Counter Enemies Agendas: Qadri

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Ulema, Mashaikh should unite under umbrella of Paigham-e-Pakistan to counter enemies agendas: Qadri

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri Friday said all Ulema and Mashaikh should unite under the umbrella of Paigham-e-Pakistan to counter the enemies' agendas.

He said it was the most authentic document after the Constitution of Pakistan as more than 5,000 Ulema hailing from all segments of the society had singed it unanimously.

He said Ulema and Mashaikh should play their role to spread its message at every nook and cranny of the county as it would held counter the nefarious designs of enemies against Pakistan.

He said the aim of Paigham-e-Pakistan was to build a peaceful Pakistan, free of sectarianism, extremism and terrorism.

Appreciating the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan against the Islamophobia, Qadri said now the world was defensing his narrative. He said President of Russia Vladimir Putin had said the meaning of right to speak was not that you had to speak against the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau had said there was no room for hatred against the Muslims in his country, he added.

He also condemned the recent terrorist incidents in the country and said the goal behind such coward attacks was to isolate and malign Pakistan at the international level.

