Ulema, Mashaykh reject allegations by Afghan govt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Ulema, Mashaykh and leadership of different religious schools of thought have rejected the constant allegations leveled by Afghan officials against Pakistan stating that the Afghan government officials should concentrate on solving their own problems instead of indulging in blame games.

In a joint statement, Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and the leadership of different religious organizations and schools of thought urged the Afghan government to come to the world of reality instead of hurling allegations against Pakistan.

They said Pakistan earnestly wanted peace and stability in Afghanistan. The country has rendered enormous sacrifices for peace in Afghanistan and has been playing a very important role for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

"There is no Jehadi movement in Pakistan and the people of Pakistan are not involved in the war in Afghanistan," they said.

Leading Ulema, Mashaykh including Maulana Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Allama Arif Wahidi, Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari said that Pakistan was always striving for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

"We consider the peace of Afghanistan as the peace of Pakistan but it is reprehensible and regrettable for the Afghan government officials to blame Pakistan instead of fulfilling their very responsibilities," they said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance on Afghanistan has been recognized by the world leadership, the clerics said and added that the Afghan government should respond to the conspiracies and sabotage operations against Pakistan being hatched from Afghanistan.

Some 80,000 Pakistanis have been martyred in Pakistan due to acts of sabotage and terrorism from Afghanistan but Pakistan has always voiced for the cause of peace and stability and will continue to do so, said the clerics.

"India and its allies while sitting in Afghanistan, imposed war on terrorism on Pakistan which was defeated jointly by Pakistan's forces, security agencies and the nation.

The stance of the Government of Pakistan is very clear that we are not with any particular group in Afghanistan is a clear expression of national sentiment", they expressed.

The Ulemas underlined that despite the negative statements of Afghan government, Pakistan's clerics attended the Pak-Afghan Ulemas Conference under the auspices of the Muslim World League for Peace and Stability in Afghanistan and appealed for peace, but unfortunately the Afghan government was still making allegations against Pakistan.