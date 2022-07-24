Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

Prominent scholars, ulema and mashaykh should play a practical role to strengthen peace and unity among all Muslim schools of through

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Prominent scholars, ulema and mashaykh should play a practical role to strengthen peace and unity among all Muslim schools of through.

This was expressed by the scholars in their address to the Paigham-e-Pakistan Peace Conference, organised by Majlis Ulema Pakistan at a local hotel, here on Saturday. They said that Paigham-e-Pakistan was a great narrative of the country and ulema would make it voice of every Pakistani.

They vowed that scholars would continue playing a role from their platforms to maintain peace during the holy month of Muharram.

They said that respect of Sahaba (Companions of Holy Prophet) and Ahle Bait (Family of Holy Prophet) was obligatory for all Muslims. They urged people to respect each other's religious school of thought.

They said that defence of the country was in safe and strong hands and it would be made even stronger, adding that forces and security agencies had strengthened the defence of the country by making unprecedented sacrifices.

In his speech, Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said the Paigham-e-Pakistan Peace Conference had been organised in connection with upcoming holy month of Muharram to promote peace, inter-religious harmony and unity.

Maulana Fazal Rahim Ashrafi, Maulana Zahid Al Rashdi, Allama Dr. Raghab Hussain Naimi, Maulana Ramzan Sialvi, Mufti Mubashar Ahmed, Maulana Yasin Zafar, Maulana Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Maulana Abdul Wahab Ropari, Allama Syed Jawad Hussain Naqvi, Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi, Maulana Afzal Haidari, Pir Qutbuddin Farid, Maulana Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari, Pir Masood Qasim Qasmi, Mufti Abdul Moeed Asad Ludhianvi, Pir Osman Noori, Maulana Jameel Akhtar, Maulana Azizur Rahman Sani, Maulana Noman Hamid, Maulana Imran Bashir and others spoke on the occasion.