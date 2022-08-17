UrduPoint.com

Ulema, Media's Role Vital In Polio Eradication: Patel

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Ulema, media's role vital in polio eradication: Patel

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel on Wednesday said Ulema, media and civil society should play their role in eradication of polio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel on Wednesday said Ulema, media and civil society should play their role in eradication of polio.

Urging parents to cooperate with polio workers in administering drops to their children, he said the fight against eradication of polio cannot be won without their support.

Patel said, "Children were our future and efforts should be made to save them from permanent disability.

" He lauded the services of polio workers adding they were our real heroes and had been playing vital role in fight against polio.

The polio eradication campaign was being continued in flood hit areas despite hurdles, he added.

He acknowledged the determination of the polio workers who were working in the union council, Mehra of Dera Ismail Khan.

To a question, he said polio campaigns were continuing in South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Karachi and Hyderabad from August 15.

Related Topics

Karachi Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Flood Civil Society Hyderabad Dera Ismail Khan August Media From

Recent Stories

KFOR Ready to Intervene if Stability Jeopardized a ..

KFOR Ready to Intervene if Stability Jeopardized at Kosovo-Serbia Border - Stolt ..

48 seconds ago
 Three street criminals, motorcycle lifters arreste ..

Three street criminals, motorcycle lifters arrested

49 seconds ago
 Nusrat Fateh's biographer visits Lyallpur museum

Nusrat Fateh's biographer visits Lyallpur museum

51 seconds ago
 Police arrest seven drug peddlers; recover six kg ..

Police arrest seven drug peddlers; recover six kg charras

52 seconds ago
 DC chairs district disaster management committee's ..

DC chairs district disaster management committee's meeting

4 minutes ago
 Anwar Maqsood's "Sadday 14 August" theatre play st ..

Anwar Maqsood's "Sadday 14 August" theatre play staged

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.