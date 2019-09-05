Ulema Meet DG Rangers To Discuss Muharram Arrangements
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:48 PM
Director General (DG) of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Major General Omer Ahmed Bukhari on Wednesday discussed the security arrangements for Muharram-ul-haram with prominent ulema of different schools of thought and organizers of Majjalis and mourning processions
The DG Rangers informed the ulema and organizers about Muharram-ul-Harram security arrangements, said a DG Rangers spokesperson here on Thursday.
The DG assured the ulema that the personnel of law enforcement agencies will take all steps to ensure security during Muharram.
He called upon the ulema of different schools of thought to play their role for maintaining peace and inter-faith harmony.