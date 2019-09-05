Ulema meet DG Rangers to discuss Muharram arrangements

Director General (DG) of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Major General Omer Ahmed Bukhari on Wednesday discussed the security arrangements for Muharram-ul-haram with prominent ulema of different schools of thought and organizers of Majjalis and mourning processions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Director General (DG) of Pakistan Sindh , Major General Omer Ahmed Bukhari on Wednesday discussed the security arrangements for Muharram-ul-haram with prominent ulema of different schools of thought and organizers of Majjalis and mourning processions.

The DG Rangers informed the ulema and organizers about Muharram-ul-Harram security arrangements, said a DG Rangers spokesperson here on Thursday.

The DG assured the ulema that the personnel of law enforcement agencies will take all steps to ensure security during Muharram.

He called upon the ulema of different schools of thought to play their role for maintaining peace and inter-faith harmony.