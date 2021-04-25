Ulema, minorities reject Islamic content exclusion from curriculum: Ashrafi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that Muttahida Ulema board will not accept exclusion of Islamic material from the curriculum.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said a one-member minority committee had recommended exclusion of Islamic material from the curriculum and it did not inform even the Punjab Assembly, neither the Supreme Court was aware of the recommendations.

He said that representatives of minorities had also rejected such recommendations.

He urged citizens to follow the corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) even in mosques and pray for complete elimination of the pandemic.