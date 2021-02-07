Ulema Mushaikh delegation of Egypt visits Data Darbar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :A five-member Ulema and Mushaikh delegation of Jamia Azhar Egypt, led by Sheikh ul Azhar Dr Ahmad Altayab, visited mazar of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhash Ali Hajveri here on Sunday.

They performed traditional chador-laying ceremony on the grave of the saint and offered dua.

The delegation consisted of Dr Abdul Rehman Hamad , Dr Muhammad Abdul Baseer Khizeeri, Dr Muhammad Alraskhala , Dr Ahmad Shible and Dr Khalid Abdul Nabi.

Later, the delegation, along with Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah, visited different departments Data Darbar complex.

The minister briefed them about the steps taken for development and security of the mazar by the Auqaf Department. They also visited the Quran o Seerat academy at Upper Mall and attended a meeting there.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Azhari Mission Dr Abdul Rehman Hamad said that the opportunity of six-month course of Khateeb woluld be provided to Ulema and Mashiakh. He said that steps would be taken to establish Almoahid ul Azhari in Lahore.

Later, the minister presented special gifts to the guests.