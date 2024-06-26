Ulema Of 325 Mosques Of Karak Get Honorarium
Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 08:15 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday distributed honoraria of Rs. 29.2 million among 325 ulema of district Karak.
The honorarium was distributed among 325 Ulema of various mosques by Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Administrator Auqaf.
Speaking on the occasion, the assistant commissioner said that online distribution system has been introduced for facilitation of Ulema.
He said that list has been dispatched to bank officials for online processing and Ulema would get honorarium through online bank account in future.
