Ulema play crucial role in spreading message of Islamic: Maulana Hilal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Mohtamim Madrassa, Hilal bin Ummaya, Haryana Bala, Maulana Hilaluddin here on Monday said that Ulema had played an important role in spreading the message of islam throughout the world.

Addressing a Dastarbandi ceremony held on the premises of the seminary, he urged parents to educate their children in religious seminaries for their better future in this world and hereafter.

He thanked all the guests and Ulema for attending the ceremony.

A total of 33 students were awarded religious imamas (turbans) among which ten completed Hifz-e-Quran while the remaining 23 students finished their Nazera Quran.

A large number of seminary students attended the ceremony while Maulana Abdul Mateen, Maulana Sajid Shah, Maulana Azizuddin, and Qari Ishaq also address the ceremony. The local leader of JUI, Tahir Khan accompanied by his accomplices was also present on the occasion.