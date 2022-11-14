UrduPoint.com

Ulema Play Crucial Role In Spreading Message Of Islamic: Maulana Hilal

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Ulema play crucial role in spreading message of Islamic: Maulana Hilal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Mohtamim Madrassa, Hilal bin Ummaya, Haryana Bala, Maulana Hilaluddin here on Monday said that Ulema had played an important role in spreading the message of islam throughout the world.

Addressing a Dastarbandi ceremony held on the premises of the seminary, he urged parents to educate their children in religious seminaries for their better future in this world and hereafter.

He thanked all the guests and Ulema for attending the ceremony.

A total of 33 students were awarded religious imamas (turbans) among which ten completed Hifz-e-Quran while the remaining 23 students finished their Nazera Quran.

A large number of seminary students attended the ceremony while Maulana Abdul Mateen, Maulana Sajid Shah, Maulana Azizuddin, and Qari Ishaq also address the ceremony. The local leader of JUI, Tahir Khan accompanied by his accomplices was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

World All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

1 hour ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest i ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest interview

2 hours ago
 PTI files pleas in SC registries for FIR against a ..

PTI files pleas in SC registries for FIR against attack on Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Dar gets permanent exemption from appearance befor ..

Dar gets permanent exemption from appearance before NAB court

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz returns Pakistan after extended stay in ..

PM Shehbaz returns Pakistan after extended stay in London

4 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ist ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Istanbul

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.