Ulema Playing Key Role In Social Harmony: DPO

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Ulema playing key role in social harmony: DPO

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :District Police Office (DPO), Ikramullah Khan on Thursday said that the Ulema had been playing a key role for maintaining peace and harmony in the society.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the delegation comprising of central leadership of the Ahle Sunnat Jamaat at his office.

The delegation include Moulana Muhammad Yousaf , Moulana Hasan Jalali, Moulana Muhammad Jalil, Advocate Shah Hussain, Advocate Hassan Khan, Haji Aminullah an Haji Ziarat Gul.

The DPO said that islam was a religion of peace and brotherhood in which views of all people were respected, adding role of Ulema is appreciable for peace in Hangu.

The delegation of Ulema assured their full support for maintaining durable peace and harmony in Hangu district.

The delegation said that Ulema always supported the administration and police for ensuring peace in the district.

