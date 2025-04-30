Open Menu

Ulema Pledge Full Support To Armed Forces Against Indian Hostility

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Religious scholars from all schools of thought in Bannu have expressed unwavering support for the country and its armed forces, vowing to stand shoulder to shoulder in the defense of Pakistan.

In a statement , Maulana Mufti Azmatullah Saadi, Ameer of the International Khatm-e-Nubuwwat Movement, delivered a strong message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, declaring that India could never match the strength and resolve of Pakistan or its military.

He said that Ulema and students of religious seminaries are fully prepared to support the armed forces in protecting the motherland.

"All religious and political parties are united in their support for Pakistan’s military, especially in the face of any aggression from India," he stated.

Mufti Azmatullah further said that the people of Pakistan are ready to defend every inch of the country, and that Pakistan is blessed by Allah Almighty — no external force can harm it.

He expressed confidence that Pakistan would emerge victorious in any confrontation initiated by India.

