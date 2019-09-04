UrduPoint.com
Ulema Pledge Promoting Tolerance, Religious Amity During Muharram

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 07:08 PM

Ulema pledge promoting tolerance, religious amity during Muharram

Ulema, Mashaikh from various schools of thought Wednesday pledged promoting tolerance and religious amity among all segments of society during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Harram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Ulema, Mashaikh from various schools of thought Wednesday pledged promoting tolerance and religious amity among all segments of society during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Harram.

A joint declaration issued after a meeting of Ulema held in here at Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to develop consensus over code of conduct for Muharram vowed respecting the sanctity of each others' faith by avoiding emotionally charged speeches leading to creating tensions among various sects.

The meeting was presided over by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri.

The Ulema pledged resolving religious differences through consultation, consensus and dialogue, said a press release.

The respect of Ummhatul momineen (RA), companions of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and other sacred personalities must be ensured.

The meeting urged provincial governments to organise such meetings for promoting religious harmony during the holy month of Muharram ul Haram.

