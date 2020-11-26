Ulema pledge support to contain spread of Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Ulema and Mashaikh of different schools of thought on Thursday assured the Punjab government of their full support for containing the spread of coronavirus.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf Sahibzada Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan and Chief Secretary Punjab met with Ulema at Darbar Hall, Civil Secretariat.

The provincial minister said the government needed the cooperation and advice of religious scholars in implementing the SOPs for the prevention of Coronavirus. He said that during the first wave of the epidemic, the guidance and cooperation of Ulema helped curb the spread of the virus and the provincial government was thankful to them. He said that Covid-19 was spreading fast again due to the non-implementation of SOPs by people, adding that religious scholars should play their role in making the people aware of the gravity of the issue.

Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik said: "Mosque and pulpit are very important in our society and people believe and follow the words of Ulema.

" He said that islam gives top priority to the protection of human life, adding that religious scholars should implement SOPs in mosques as well as raise awareness among the people about social distance and the use of masks. He said that the only way to control the second wave of epidemic was to wear a mask and maintain social distance.

At the end of the meeting, collective prayers were offered for the progress of the country and protection from the coronavirus.

Those among present were Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad, Maulana Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Maulana Badr-ul-Zaman Qadri, Maulana Muhammad Arif Sialvi, Maulana Ghulam Mehr Ali, Allama Sajjad Hussain, Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Faridi, Maulana Naseer Ahmad, Maulana Imran Sajjad, Maulana Nadeem Qamar, Maulana Arif Hussain, Maulana Qazi Tajweeduddin, Maulana Riaz Ahmad Qadri, additional chief secretary (Home), and secretaries of health departments.