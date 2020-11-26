UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ulema Pledge Support To Contain Spread Of Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 09:57 PM

Ulema pledge support to contain spread of Coronavirus

Ulema and Mashaikh of different schools of thought on Thursday assured the Punjab government of their full support for containing the spread of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Ulema and Mashaikh of different schools of thought on Thursday assured the Punjab government of their full support for containing the spread of coronavirus.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf Sahibzada Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan and Chief Secretary Punjab met with Ulema at Darbar Hall, Civil Secretariat.

The provincial minister said the government needed the cooperation and advice of religious scholars in implementing the SOPs for the prevention of Coronavirus. He said that during the first wave of the epidemic, the guidance and cooperation of Ulema helped curb the spread of the virus and the provincial government was thankful to them. He said that Covid-19 was spreading fast again due to the non-implementation of SOPs by people, adding that religious scholars should play their role in making the people aware of the gravity of the issue.

Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik said: "Mosque and pulpit are very important in our society and people believe and follow the words of Ulema.

" He said that islam gives top priority to the protection of human life, adding that religious scholars should implement SOPs in mosques as well as raise awareness among the people about social distance and the use of masks. He said that the only way to control the second wave of epidemic was to wear a mask and maintain social distance.

At the end of the meeting, collective prayers were offered for the progress of the country and protection from the coronavirus.

Those among present were Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad, Maulana Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Maulana Badr-ul-Zaman Qadri, Maulana Muhammad Arif Sialvi, Maulana Ghulam Mehr Ali, Allama Sajjad Hussain, Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Faridi, Maulana Naseer Ahmad, Maulana Imran Sajjad, Maulana Nadeem Qamar, Maulana Arif Hussain, Maulana Qazi Tajweeduddin, Maulana Riaz Ahmad Qadri, additional chief secretary (Home), and secretaries of health departments.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Progress Muhammad Ali National University Mosque From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief secy meets Marriage Hall Association delegat ..

2 minutes ago

Dutch populist 'backed Soros virus conspiracies'

4 minutes ago

Iran Extracts 400,000 Barrels Per Day From Joint A ..

4 minutes ago

AstraZeneca Executive Says Vaccine Eligible for Ap ..

4 minutes ago

FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival 2020 concludes with lar ..

16 minutes ago

Covid hero Mbanda among four Italy changes for Fra ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.