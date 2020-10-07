UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ulema, Religious Scholars Evolve Consensus On 20-point Code Of Ethics

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 12:27 AM

Ulema, religious scholars evolve consensus on 20-point code of ethics

Ulema and religious scholars from all schools of thought on Tuesday evolved consensus on a 20-point code of ethics to be observed by religious organizations for ending sectarian violence and communal hatred in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Ulema and religious scholars from all schools of thought on Tuesday evolved consensus on a 20-point code of ethics to be observed by religious organizations for ending sectarian violence and communal hatred in the country.

The code of conduct was agreed at a meeting held here under the auspices of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII). Following are the main points of the code of conducts, which bears the signatures of leading Ulema and scholars of all schools of thought: - Any kind of violence, tyranny and armed struggle in the name of islam would be considered as revolt against the state.

- No body will be allowed to deliver speech against other sects from mosques, Imam Bargahs and mass gatherings.

- The media should avoid discussing communal issues, airing hate material and information against the teachings of Islam.

- Only the courts are authorised to decide the blasphemy cases.

- The rights of women, including the right to vote, education, jobs and inheritance, should be fully protected as the same are enshrined in the Islamic teachings.

- The people should desist from girls' marriage with the Holy Quran, honour killings or Karokari, and Vani and Watta-Satta.

- Non-Muslims in Pakistan have the right to freely practice their religion in accordance with their beliefs.

- Every Muslim has the right to preach his beliefs but they are not allowed to level allegations against the members of opposing sects or religions. They have the right to struggle of implementation of Islamic Shariah.

- The respect of right to dissent would be included in the curriculum.

- The physical or mental training of terrorists should be strictly prohibited.

- The people should not join any linguistic, religious and communal movements. All and sundry should support law enforcers and armed forces of the country so that violence could be eradicated from the country.

- No individual has the right to declare any government functionary, members of armed forces or other personnel of law enforcers as infidel.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, Mufti Taqi Usmani, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Professor Sajid Mir, Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandheri, Dr Raghab Naeemi, Allama Arif Wahidi, Syed Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Abdul Malik, Pir Naqeebur Rehman, Dr Masoom Yasinzai, Raja Nasir Abbas and others signed the code of ethics.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sectarian Violence Education Vote Blasphemy Marriage Nasir Same Women Muslim Media Mufti All From Government CII Jobs

Recent Stories

Soros college prompts latest spat between Hungary, ..

2 minutes ago

National T20 Cricket Cup: Fakhar Zaman heroic inni ..

8 minutes ago

Scientists detect 'mass death' of sea life off Rus ..

8 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan: two revolutions, and other crises

8 minutes ago

Romania struggles to contain virus with tougher co ..

8 minutes ago

Mexico mobilises military as major hurricane appro ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.