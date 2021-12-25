(@FahadShabbir)

Ulema-Mashaykh and religious scholars from across Pakistan on Saturday lauded Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks on 'Namoose-e-Risalat' and thanked the president

They said that the Russian president's stance on blasphemy and Islamophobia has endorsed Pakistan's stance on Namoose-e-Risalat and Islamophobia.

Statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin has hinted and clarified that the world is becoming aware and realizing the sensitivity of these sensitive issues.

In a joint statement, religious scholars said that stance that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken forward before the world on Namoose-e-Risalat (S.A.W) and Islamophobia has proved a success following the statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

They said that time is near when the United Nations will enact legislation to contain blasphemy on Namoose-e-Mustafa (S.A.W) Islamophobia and the heavenly religions and prophets.

Special representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Maulana Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, Maulana Abu Bakar Siddique, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Maulana Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Maulana Abdul Wahab Rupari, Dr.

Ragheb Hussain Naeemi, Maulana Qasim Qasmi, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Afzal Haidari Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Noman Hashir, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Zubair Abid, Maulana Aslam Qadri, Qari Shamsul Haq, Qari Mubashir Rahimi, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Patafi, Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Obaidullah Gormani, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Maulana Zulfiqar and others appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to continue his struggle on the issue of Islamophobia and Namoose-e-Risalat.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi had a telephonic conversation with Grand Mufti of Russia Rawal Gyanotud-Din.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi thanked Grand Mufti of Russia Rawil Gaynutdin on the stance of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Namoose-e-Risalat and Islamophobia.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that President Vladimir Putin has spoken on behalf of not only the Islamic world but also the entire humanity.

Grand Mufti of Russia Rawil Gaynutdin said that stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Namoose-e-Risalat and Islamophobia is representation of the sentiments of entire Muslim Ummah.