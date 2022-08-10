UrduPoint.com

Ulema Resolve To Counter Disinformation Campaign Against Pak Army: Ashrafi

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said Ulema had resolved to counter disinformation campaign against Pakistan Army through thick and thin

Addressing a press conference here, Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), said Ulema and Mashaykh from all schools of thought in collaboration with PUC, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Muttahida Jamiat Ahlehadis, Jamiat Ulema Pakistan and Jaferia were observing 'Youm-e-Dua' on Friday for the departed souls of Pakistan Army officers who lost their precious lives in the helicopter crash in Balochistan while performing beyond the call of duty in the flood affected areas of the province.

He said they will express solidarity with Pakistan Army and counter the negative propaganda drive being run by some miscreants with malafide intentions against them from Mehrab-o-Mimber.

He made it clear that Pakistan Army was redline for all of us and certain elements who were talking to disintegrate Pakistan Army would be no more successful in their nefarious designs come what may.

He said the efforts for creating disintegration in Pakistan Army were not new ones as the anti-state elements were trying their social, political, economical and even religious jargons to meet their purposes since the day one but they had badly failed due to blind trust of the nation on their defense and security forces.

Giving the living example of fall of Libya, Ashrafi said once the Libyan Dinar was stronger than the United States Dollar but due to division between the people and army, today, it was under irreversible crisis.

He assured that Ulema and Mashaykh were standing by their defense and security forces and give a befitting response to those who were trying to create division between the nation and Pakistan Army at all costs.

He proposed that there were some non-controversial elements, they should come forward and play their role to ease undue hype, raised in the country.

Responding to a question, he said Dr Shabaz Gill had crossed his limits which was totally unjustified, even his party was not standing by his anti-state remarks as Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi had condemned it in the strongest terms.

On the peaceful observation of Muharram processions and gatherings, he thanked the Federal and provincial governments including Pakistan Army for providing foolproof security and managing all the affairs in a better way.

He also lauded the Ulema, Mashaykh, Zakir and religious scholars for following the 'Paigham-e-Pakistan Code of Conduct' pertaining to Muharram-ul-Haram in letter and spirit.

Ashrafi said the National Minorities Day would be celebrated with zeal and zest across the country in a bid to show solidarity with them on Thursday.

