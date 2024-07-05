Ulema role commended for establishing inter-religious harmony

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan has said that islam gives the message of peace, love and brotherhood and ulema has always played a key role in establishing inter-religious harmony and peace in society.

He expressed these views in a meeting held with peace committees, licence-holders and organisers of majalis in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram at TMA hall, here on Friday.

Various matters including establishing peace in Muharram, inter-religion harmony and tranquility were discussed during the meeting.

Members of peace committees assured all out support and coordination to the district administration for peace during the holy month. They also highlighted some problems on the occasion. The RPO thanked ulema for their cooperation and unity and directed the CPO Faisalabad and DPOs of other three districts: Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh to supervise the Muharram security arrangements.

He said that Muharram control rooms in all districts should be functional round-the-clock. He said that in order to maintain a peaceful atmosphere during Muharram-ul-Haram, all concerned departments including administration, police, ulema and public representatives are on a page.

Later, special ‘Dua’ was offered for the peace, prosperity and sovereignty of the country of Pakistan.

Later, RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan visited the main Imambargah and inspected the procession routes.

CPO Kamran Adil, SSP Operations, CTO Maqsood Ahmad Loone and other police officers were accompanied.