Open Menu

Ulema Role Commended In Establishing Peace In District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Ulema role commended in establishing peace in district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A meeting of the district peace committee was held regarding Muharram-ul-Haram arrangements, here on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Dr. Shahab Aslam chaired the meeting. Maulana Muhammad Yusuf Anwar, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharl, Syed Jafar Naqvi, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madani, Dr. Iftikhar Naqvi, Ashiq Hussain Rizvi, Aslam Bhali, Muhammad Amin Butt, Mian Tanveer Riaz, Bishop of Faisalabad Andreas Rahmat and other members were also present.

The ADCG welcomed the members of the committee and their support in maintaining a peaceful atmosphere and religious harmony in the district. He said that mutual unity and brotherhood is the guarantee of lasting peace, for which the spirit of the scholars of all schools of thought and their followers is praise worthy.

He said that religious harmony and inter-religious unity was the need of the hour for which the role of the scholars is a reality.

The district administration will provide all possible facilities/services at the routes of Muharram processions and congregations, he assured.

Maulana Muhammad Yusuf Anwar, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharl, Syed Jafar Naqvi and other scholars said that for the promotion of peaceful atmosphere, religious harmony and love, the scholars of all schools of thoughts will continue to perform their services. They also assured full support for the establishment of peace in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Bishop Mufti All Unity Foods Limited Love Muharram

Recent Stories

Gold Prices see slight increase in Pakistan

Gold Prices see slight increase in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response t ..

Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response to US on general elections

3 hours ago
 vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2n ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final a ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

8 hours ago
 PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seat ..

PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats

17 hours ago
 US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency ..

US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..

17 hours ago
 Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for ..

Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over

17 hours ago
 PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan ..

PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..

17 hours ago
 AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders f ..

AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan