Ulema Role Commended In Establishing Peace In District
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A meeting of the district peace committee was held regarding Muharram-ul-Haram arrangements, here on Thursday.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Dr. Shahab Aslam chaired the meeting. Maulana Muhammad Yusuf Anwar, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharl, Syed Jafar Naqvi, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madani, Dr. Iftikhar Naqvi, Ashiq Hussain Rizvi, Aslam Bhali, Muhammad Amin Butt, Mian Tanveer Riaz, Bishop of Faisalabad Andreas Rahmat and other members were also present.
The ADCG welcomed the members of the committee and their support in maintaining a peaceful atmosphere and religious harmony in the district. He said that mutual unity and brotherhood is the guarantee of lasting peace, for which the spirit of the scholars of all schools of thought and their followers is praise worthy.
He said that religious harmony and inter-religious unity was the need of the hour for which the role of the scholars is a reality.
The district administration will provide all possible facilities/services at the routes of Muharram processions and congregations, he assured.
Maulana Muhammad Yusuf Anwar, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharl, Syed Jafar Naqvi and other scholars said that for the promotion of peaceful atmosphere, religious harmony and love, the scholars of all schools of thoughts will continue to perform their services. They also assured full support for the establishment of peace in the district.
