Ulema role crucial in society: commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan has said that role of ulema in promotion of positive and constructive attitudes among people cannot be ignored.

He was talking to a delegation of ulema, led by Chairman Central Ulema Council Pakistan Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi, while Secretary General Hafiz Muhammad Maqbool, Maulana Muhammad Azam Farooq, Maulana Muhammad Naeem Talha, Maulana Saqib Aziz, Maulana Khalil Ahmad Qasmi, Maulana Syed Hamid Umair Hashmi, Maulana Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Qari Ahmad Ali, Qari Waqar and other religious scholars were also present on the occasion.

The commissioner said that the government was taking various steps for bringing socioeconomic change as well as prosperity in society, but cooperation of ulema was very important.