'Ulema role imperative for peace during Muharramul Haram'

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Former Provincial Khateeb Auqaf Department Maulana Mufti Muhammad Ishaq Saqi has said that Ulema role is imperative for maintaining peace and religious harmony during the holy month of Muharramul Haram.

He was addressing a meeting at Circuit House during visit of a delegation of Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee Punjab to Faisalabad, on Tuesday.

Heading the delegation, ex-Provincial Khateef Auqaf had a meeting with Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa while City Police Officer (CPO) Ali Nasir Rizwi, Additional Commissioner Revenue Tariq Khan Niazi, Additional Commissioner Asif Hayat, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qaisar Abbas Rind, AC City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, AOC Riaz Hussain Anjum, DPOs, Zonal Administrative Auqaf Abdul Shakoor, Zonal Khateeb Maulana Fateh Muhammad Rashdi, Maulana Muhammad Yousuf Anwar, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madni, Allama Riaz Kharal, Allama Tahirul Hassan, Mufti Abdul Moeed Asad, Aslam Bhalli and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Mufti Ishaq Saqi said that delegation of Ulema is visiting various district across the Punjab to ensure religious harmony, tolerance and brotherhood during Muharramul Haram.

He stressed the need for forging unity among all schools of thought to foil nefarious designs of anti social elements.

He appreciated the positive response and strong sentiments of Ulema regarding maintaining religious harmony for durable peace and tranquility. He said that close liaison among district administration, police and peace committees would be ensured during Muharram for maintaining law & order.

The divisional commissioner and others also spoke on the occasion.