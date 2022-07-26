UrduPoint.com

'Ulema Role Imperative For Peace During Muharramul Haram'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2022 | 10:25 PM

'Ulema role imperative for peace during Muharramul Haram'

Former Provincial Khateeb Auqaf Department Maulana Mufti Muhammad Ishaq Saqi has said that Ulema role is imperative for maintaining peace and religious harmony during the holy month of Muharramul Haram

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Former Provincial Khateeb Auqaf Department Maulana Mufti Muhammad Ishaq Saqi has said that Ulema role is imperative for maintaining peace and religious harmony during the holy month of Muharramul Haram.

He was addressing a meeting at Circuit House during visit of a delegation of Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee Punjab to Faisalabad, on Tuesday.

Heading the delegation, ex-Provincial Khateef Auqaf had a meeting with Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa while City Police Officer (CPO) Ali Nasir Rizwi, Additional Commissioner Revenue Tariq Khan Niazi, Additional Commissioner Asif Hayat, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qaisar Abbas Rind, AC City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, AOC Riaz Hussain Anjum, DPOs, Zonal Administrative Auqaf Abdul Shakoor, Zonal Khateeb Maulana Fateh Muhammad Rashdi, Maulana Muhammad Yousuf Anwar, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madni, Allama Riaz Kharal, Allama Tahirul Hassan, Mufti Abdul Moeed Asad, Aslam Bhalli and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Mufti Ishaq Saqi said that delegation of Ulema is visiting various district across the Punjab to ensure religious harmony, tolerance and brotherhood during Muharramul Haram.

He stressed the need for forging unity among all schools of thought to foil nefarious designs of anti social elements.

He appreciated the positive response and strong sentiments of Ulema regarding maintaining religious harmony for durable peace and tranquility. He said that close liaison among district administration, police and peace committees would be ensured during Muharram for maintaining law & order.

The divisional commissioner and others also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Punjab Visit Nasir Mufti All Unity Foods Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

Policemen rendered sacrifices to protect people: I ..

Policemen rendered sacrifices to protect people: IGP

27 seconds ago
 Soft launch of Pakistan International Maritime Exp ..

Soft launch of Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference performed

28 seconds ago
 9 killed, 888 injured in 852 accidents in Punjab

9 killed, 888 injured in 852 accidents in Punjab

30 seconds ago
 KATI welcomes appointment of Syed Tariq Huda as C ..

KATI welcomes appointment of Syed Tariq Huda as Chairman KPT

33 seconds ago
 Rain, wind thundershower forecast for Balochistan

Rain, wind thundershower forecast for Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Pope leads open-air mass after apology for Canada ..

Pope leads open-air mass after apology for Canada Indigenous abuse

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.