Ulema, scholars call for following Holy Prophets' footsteps to emerge victorious in world, hereafter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Religious scholars and Ulema have said that belief in the finality of Prophethood is an important part of the Muslims' faith and that Qadianis are infidels, which is also enshrined in the country's Constitution.

They said that the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) converted people to islam with his good morals, adding that Muslims could only succeed in this world and in the hereafter by following in the footsteps of our Prophet (PBUH).

They said this while addressing a seminar titled "Protection of End of Prophethood" organized by the Department of Islamic Comparative Religions and Culture at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium, Art's Faculty Building, University of Sindh Jamshoro here on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said that everybody was required to lead a good life after implementing the principles of Quran and Sunnah.

"We have to keep our faith strong, for which we have to believe in Kalima Tayyab with all our heart and soul", the Vice Chancellor said.

Without mentioning the name of Mirza Ghulam Qadiani, he said that 'Ahmed' should be deleted from the name of this denier, because Muslims associated the name of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) with their Names so that there would be a relationship which would lead to intercession on the Day of Resurrection.

"Therefore, it is not acceptable to associate the name of the Holy Prophet with the names of non-Muslims", he said.

Dr Kalhoro announced to organize such seminars in future also for the youth to understand the teachings of Islam in its true spirit.

On the occasion, Maulana Aijaz Mustafa, the head of the International Council for the Protection of End of Prophethood, Karachi, said that on September 7, 1974, during the rule of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the Qadianis were declared infidels, which was also enshrined in the Constitution.

"Qadianis today call Muslims infidels, when in fact they are infidels themselves", he said.

He paid glowing tributes to the former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and said that as the premier he had shown courage and bravery and sent Qadianis out of Islam and made it part of the Constitution.

Dr. Hafiz Munir Ahmed Khan also addressed the seminar and said that the seminar on protection of end of Prophethood was supposed to be held on September 7 on the occasion of declaring Qadianis as infidels by the National Assembly in 1974, but due to some reasons it could not be held and it had been done today.

The seminar was attended by a large number of teachers, students from various disciplines including the faculty of Islamic Studies.