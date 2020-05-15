Ulema seeks permission for observing Aitkaaf at mosques

Ulema and religious scholars have urged the government to allow the faithful to observe Aitkaaf in mosques during the last ten days of the Holy Month of Ramazan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Ulema and religious scholars have urged the government to allow the faithful to observe Aitkaaf in mosques during the last ten days of the Holy Month of Ramazan.

Addressing a press conference, Nazim-e-Ala of Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan Qari Muhammad Hanif Jalandhri, former Federal minister Hamid Saeed Kazmi, Allama Muhammad Farooq Saeedi, member Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Allama Khalid Mahmood Nadeem and others said Aitkaaf was going into seclusion or isolation for worshipping, which was one of the precautionary measures to contain the coronavirus.

They said the standard operating procedures devised by the government were already being implemented for prayers. The people should be allowed to observe Aitkaaf in mosques for seeking the blessings of Allah Almighty.

They said they would call a meeting of the heads of seminaries after Eidul Fitr for consultation on holding examinations, so that the precious time of students was not wasted.