Ulema should also promote the habits of cleanliness and truth for being the great Islamic values and teaching of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him): PM Imran Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The prime minister said as the Ulema had a huge following and say in the society, they should also promote the habits of cleanliness and truth for being the great Islamic values and teaching of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ):The prime minister said as the Ulema had a huge following and say in the society, they should also promote the habits of cleanliness and truth for being the great Islamic values and teaching of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said through his prudence, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had united a divided society, which should also be replicated by the Ulema to bring harmony in the country.

He said being rich with numerous resources, Pakistan could emerge as a strong country with a united nation.

Imran Khan said the religious scholars had fully supported Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in his mission of Pakistan's creation.

He said unfortunately, the country had deviated from an ideal Pakistan as dreamed by Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Speaking on Islamophobia, the prime minister said the issue deteriorated owing to the lack of reaction from the Muslim leaders to the blasphemous acts in the Western society.

Following publication of his book, he said, Salman Rushdie made a propaganda against the Muslims under the garb of freedom of expression.

Later, the West linked extremism and terrorism, even the suicide bombing with Islam, though according to facts, the Tamils and Japanese had committed suicide attacks first in the history but no one linked the practice with their religions, he added.

He said the Western society dealt with the religion very casually and did not know what kind of reverence the Muslims showed to their Holy Prophet.

He assured the gathering to continue raising the issue of Islamophobia at every international forum to make the West understand that it hurt the sentiments of Muslim as criticism on holocaust did to them. He had written letters to the Muslim world leaders to urge them for a united stance on the issue.

The prime minister said the Muslims living in the Western states faced utmost difficulty owing to Islamophibia.

Terming rule of law as the basic principle of State of Madina, the prime minister said the third world countries were suffering for having discriminatory laws for the poor and the rich.

The leaders from the third world countries laundered around $1,000 billion annually, he added.

Reiterating his stance of no NRO to the opposition leaders, he said how it was possible to let the people involved in petty crimes rot in jail and give an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to the looters of billions.

The prime minister committed to give the religious scholars "good news" as a speaker criticized the amendment in Auqaf law in Punjab.

The Religious Affairs Minister while appreciating the role of scholars since creation of Pakistan, said the government was on its course to develop Pakistan on the pattern of Madina State. The government's initiatives like Shelter Homes, Langar Khana and Sehat Cards were in pursuance of the very principles, he added.

He also appreciated the government's decision to introduce Seerat-un-Nabi subject in classes 6 to 12 would help the youth to know about the golden history of Islam and Holy Prophet's teachings.

Custodian of Eidgah Sharif Hassaan Haseebur Rehman said Imran Khan was the first prime minister to contest the case of Islamophobia and Namoos-e-Risalat at international forums like the United Nations and OIC.

He said the religious scholars would continue extending all-out support to the government in its mission of replicating Riasat-e-Madina.

Sahibzada Akram Shah appreciated the government's policies and vision of Risasat-e-Madina, particularly Imran Khan's bold stance on the issues of Islamophobia.

He urged the government to withdraw the recent amendments by Punjab government in Auqaf laws what he viewed would undermine the functioning of shrines and seminaries.