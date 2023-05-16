Ulema stress unity, brotherhood for peace in country

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan / Khateeb and Imam of Badshahi Mosque Lahore / Chairman Majlis Ulema Pakistan / Chairman Interfaith Council for Peace and Harmony Ambassador of Peace Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad has said that there is dire need of unity, brotherhood and stability for the establishment of peace in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan / Khateeb and Imam of Badshahi Mosque Lahore / Chairman Majlis Ulema Pakistan / Chairman Interfaith Council for Peace and Harmony Ambassador of Peace Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad has said that there is dire need of unity, brotherhood and stability for the establishment of peace in the country.

Speaking at the Pakistan National Solidarity Peace Conference under the 'Majlis-e-Ulema Pakistan here on Tuesday he said the ulema and nation stand in solidarity with the Pakistan Army and pay tribute to their sacrifices.

"Pakistan is our country and we will never allow any kind of chaos and disorder at the behest of our cunning enemy," he resolved.

Condemning burning of Lahore Corps Commander (Jinnah) House, military memorials, life and property, he said this forum condemns all forms of violence and efforts to disrupt peace and harmony in the country.

Maulana Khabeer also condemned the dastardly terrorists attack in the Muslim Bagh, and hailed martyred soldiers who laid their lives for the security of the country.

The Chairman Majlis-e-Ulema Pakistan said the nation will thwart evil plans of the enemy with the help Pakistan Army, adding that the agenda of anti-national forces will not be allowed to succeed in Pakistan.

A large number of ulema from different schools of thought including Allama Dr. Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Sheikh ul Hadees Mufti Mubashar Ahmed, Maulana Abdul Wahab Ropri, Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi, Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Archbishop Sebastian Shaw, Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi, Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Father James Chanan, Sardar Janam Singh, Maulana Ahsanullah Tabassum, Peerzada Usman Noori, Allama Kazim Raza Naqvi, Mufti Shahid Obaid, Maulana Naeem Badshah, Qazi Abdul Ghaffar Qadri, Allama Sajjad Hussain Javadi, Pir Waliullah Shah, Mufti Shahid Obaid, Hafiz Khalid Hasan, Maulana Shafiq Awan, Mufti Ashiq Hussain Shah, Syed Abdul Qadir Azad, Syed Abdul Basir Azad, Syed Abdul Raziq Azad, and others participated.

A large number of community leaders, lawyers, journalists, intellectuals and civil society personalities and leaders belonging to religions participated and addressed the conference.

The ulema stressed that solidarity, unity, brotherhood are direly needed today and 'we have to play our role in protecting our dear motherland Pakistan from all chaos, we think that the damage to Lahore Corps Commander Jinnah House and all the property in the country is condemnable and this forum today is all about these incidents.' Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad said, "Today we all express solidarity with our brave armed forces and pay tribute and salute to the sacrifices of Pakistan forces for the country." "We stand with Chief of Army Staff Hafiz Syed Asim Munir. We will not allow the evil plots of the enemy and the forces spreading chaos in the country," he added.

He said, "Prayers of the entire nation are with our brave armed forces," adding, "We salute the soldiers of the Pakistan Army for repelling the terrorist attack in Muslim Bagh and the martyrs." The ulema also paid homage to the martyrs and said the death of a martyr is the life of the nation, 'our elders have supported the founder of Pakistan, Hazrat Quaid-e-Azam, in making this country, then Pakistan came into existence.' Shaikhs and leaders of other religions should raise the voice of national unity from their pulpits and mihrabs and other places of worship so that peace and stability can be established in the country of Pakistan. Efforts to create peace and national unity in Pakistan must be continued, cases should be initiated against those involved in damaging the property of the country and the country should be saved from the evil elements.

He said the country owes its peace and harmony to the endless and unparalleled sacrifices of the Pakistan Army, adding the Pakistan Army is the protector of the dear motherland Pakistan and protects the borders, the entire nation stands by the side of its brave forces, the hearts of the nation beat with the Pakistan Army, 'we express complete solidarity with the Pakistan Army'.

In the end, solidarity with the Pakistan Army was fully demonstrated and the slogan Takbeer Allahu Akbar, Pakistan Zindabad, Pak Army Zindabad was chanted in favor of the Pakistan Army.

The ulema prayed for national security, development and prosperity, stability of Pakistan and the unity of the Islamic world.