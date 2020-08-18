Ulema stresses for peace, harmony during Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :A delegation of District Peace Committee on Tuesday held a meeting with the district administration and police officers in Khairpur which was also attended by the Ulema from all sects.

During the meeting, the Ulema said that unity, tolerance and mutual consensus of the sects was necessary to maintain law and order in the society and everyone should had to play his role in that regard.

Khairpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ahmed Ali Qureshi said that all possible measures would be adopted for provision of peaceful atmosphere to the citizens and no one would be allowed to disturb the peace of the society during Muharram.

Khairpur SSP Saud Magsi Riaz told that the police had completed all its arrangements for maintaining law and order during Muharram.