Ulema strongly condemn derogatory remarks against Holy Prophet (PBUH) by BJP leaders, spokesperson

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) has started contacting religious and political leaders of Islamic world to adopt an organized and unanimous strategy over the derogatory remarks made against the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) by BJP spokesperson and leaders.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and International Tazeem-e-Haramain Shareefain Council Secretary General Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Tahir Aqeel Awan and others said this in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Indian government should immediately arrest those who committed this profane act and must tender an apology at government level, they added.

On June 10 'Youm-e-Hurmat-e-Rasool-e-Pak (Peace Be Upon Him)' would be observed across the world in general and Islamic world in particular.

They termed that boycott of Indian products in East central Asia as a step in right direction and hoped that Indian people and parties who believed in dialogue and inter religious harmony would register their strong protest against this sacrilegious act.

Legislation with regard to 'Tauheen-e-Muqadsaat' at international level and getting it declared as a crime from United Nations was the need of the hour.

Those who were committing shameful acts of blasphemy actually wanted to play with the peace of the world, they added.

They appealed to the people to completely boycott Indian products and traders of Pakistan should destroy Indian products as done by the East Central Asia countries.